Our Loving Children Fundraiser

MASON CITY, Iowa – For comedian Scott Long, it’s personal.

At the age of two, his daughter Maddie was diagnosed with Autism.

After searching for answers, he decided to use comedy as an outlet to educate others.

“It’s really changed me for the better as a person, it gives me things like empathy and maybe things as a comedian you wouldn’t expect,” says Scott.

And it was a perfect match with the Our Loving Children Organization for the Third Annual Fund Raiser at Music Man Square.

Amy Reinhart has two kids with special needs and credits our loving children with giving her an opportunity to share her story also.

“Coming out here and speaking to everybody about the loving children organization for our community, my family personally which is a blessing to be asked to do it” says Reinhart.

And for her it’s more than just getting to share her experiences.

“They’ve help me by giving me loads of advice when I felt nervous about things, when I’ve had to go into IEP meetings for my kids they told me here’s what you need to ask and here’s what you need to do,” says Reinhart.

As for Scott, he says his ultimate goal is to encourage other families to know that they are not alone.

“What you have to do number one always is just try to get the best you can do for that child, let that child reach levels, be supportive and you are by far its number one person. You are the one that’s going to fight for so many of their rights.”