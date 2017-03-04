School Raise Funds for New Gym

MASON CITY, Iowa – Students, school officials and community members filled the South Bridge Mall in Mason City to raise money for a local school.

The North Iowa Christian School has been holding an auction fundraiser for several years now.

It’s an effort to help keep tuition costs low and bring in new students.

This year, the funds will be used to build a gymnasium, locker rooms and classroom space.

School Principal Jason Miner says with an increase in enrollment the expansion will be beneficial for students

“We were able to get the property last summer which was really exciting and recently we began to outgrow what we have there, so the next goal is to build a gymnasium along with some locker rooms and classroom space, so we’re looking at a two phase project here,” says Miner.

Miner says they are looking to complete the new expansions by next year.