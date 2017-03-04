Born May 17, 1955, Bill Paxton was never the biggest star in the world. Heck, he usually wasn’t the biggest star in whatever film or TV show he was part of. He never won an Oscar, an Emmy or even a Golden Globe. But when he passed away on February 25, 2017, Bill Paxton was remembered and mourned by millions of people around the world as someone whose talent and performances had been a small but important part of their lives.

In his honor, this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Throwdown take a look at one of his films that everybody knows and another that they don’t, but should. The first practically defined the template of the post-modern summer blockbuster. The other is an example of the sort of work every successful artist should try to do. It’s “Twister” (1996) vs. “Frailty” (2001) to see how the best and the worst of Hollywood is often inextricably linked.

A massive box office hit, “Twister” is one of the most sneakily influential motion pictures of its era. Some may find that an odd contention as they remember a movie that was mostly a bunch of actors running around making LOUD NOISES in the midst of CGI weather, but examine the films in the years that followed it and you will be forced to conclude that we’ve been watching one version or another of it ever since.

The story centers on the up-to-that-point little known world of storm chasers. Years before it became a staple of reality TV on cable, “Twister” brought us into the lives of Dr. Jo Harding (Helen Hunt) and her estranged husband Bill (Bill Paxton). She’s a driven obsessive who has been fixated on tornadoes since seeing her father killed by one as a young girl. He’s a hot-headed daredevil with an instinctive understanding of storms. It opens up with Bill and his new fiancée (the criminally underrated Jami Gertz) catching up with Jo and her team in Oklahoma, just as an avalanche of terrible weather is about to break. The plan is for just a brief reunion with Bill’s old friends in order to get Jo to sign the divorce papers. Since there had to be a movie, things don’t work out quite as planned.

Circumstances throw Jo and Bill back together as they attempt to use the new sensor system conceived by Bill to study the inside of a tornado for the first time and do it before Dr. Jonas Miller (Cary Elwes), an old rival whom Bill describes as “in it for the money, not the science” in one of the all-time cheesiest lines you’ll ever hear. They spend the film driving around rural Oklahoma as ever-more-powerful tornados stalk them like the shark from “Jaws” while Jo and Bill reconnect and Bill’s fiancée realizes that she can’t compete with either Jo or the hellacious thrills of one of the most exciting jobs on Earth.

I enjoyed watching “Twister” when it first came out and I enjoyed it again watching it for this Throwdown but I call it the template for the post-modern summer blockbuster because if I’m going to be completely honest, it’s not really at all a good film. The plot is pretty much a disjointed mess strung together by scenes of tornado peril. It starts out with an intense focus on Jo, to the point where any viewer would assume the movie would exclusively be about her, then does a 180 and concentrates entirely on building up Bill as the most awesome dude ever, kind of randomly remembers that Jo’s emotional turmoil was supposed to be the point of the story and so utterly runs out of dramatic tension that by the end, the film itself stops pretending that Jo and Bill are in any danger and turns a scene of vicious destruction in a feel-good climax.

Beyond the charisma and attractiveness of Paxton and Hunt, the viewer is given no reason for why their characters got together, only the most tokeny of token explanations for why they broke up and they only get back together because…well, what else was going to happen? The cast is jam packed with supporting characters about whom we are told next to nothing. Only two guys on Jo’s team, the map guy and the radar guy, actually serve any identifiable purpose and the even larger bunch surrounding Jonas Miller appears to consist of a chauffeur and 17 people hired to model the fashionably black clothing line Jonas designed in his spare time.

The movie is literally…

Drive there. Tornado.

Drive there. Tornado.

Drive there. Tornado.

Drive there. Tornado.

The end.

So why did millions of people, including me, love it back then and fondly remember it today? Because for all of its flaws, “Twister” makes sense and is a great deal of fun. Paxton, Hunt and the rest of the cast appear to be having a great time and their apparent joy draws you in. The action scenes are a wonderful blend of huge practical and CGI special effects, a combination which still works all these years later when the CGI is no longer so mind-blowingly “I’ve never seen that before” as it was in 1996. The screenplay may skimp on character depth but is overflowing with humor and excitement.

And perhaps most of all, “Twister” gets right all of the little things it needs to get right to work. The best example of that is Bill’s fiancée. She exists only as a barrier to keep Jo and Bill apart but screenwriters Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin recognize that if the audience is going to care about Jo and Bill, they also have to care about the person standing between them. The fiancée gets more backstory than anyone besides our leading couple and rather than present her to the viewer as this horrible witch we should root to be rid of, she instead becomes the person we can most identify with. While Jo and Bill are berserkly indifferent to the deadly threats around them, the fiancée is freaking out like a normal human being. It allows the audience to empathize with her while emphasizing the hero-status of our main characters. It creates a sense of good feeling that allows the movie to eject her when the time comes without any emotional loose ends. Instead of making her so awful we wonder how Bill could ever have been with her, their relationship is probably the most realistic and nuanced thing in the whole motion picture.

“Twister” is a bunch of A-list talent making a B-list movie but putting in the attention and effort to make it the best B-list flick they can. Unfortunately, summer blockbusters fell into the pattern of A-list talent making B-list movies without that attention or effort. They worked at being bigger, louder and more frenetic but forgot the human touches that separate a film from an amusement park ride.

Success in Hollywood breeds opportunity, which sadly often goes to waste. Helen Hunt added an Oscar for “As Good As It Gets” (1997) to the box office bonanza of “Twister” and ultimately cashed it all in to co-produce, co-write, direct and star in a truly awful film named “Then She Found Me” (2007) where Hunt looks like a piece of dried up gristle. On the other hand, Paxton combined “Twister” with the success of “Apollo 13” (1995) and this little film called “Titanic” (1997) to star in and direct the second entry in this Throwdown.

“Frailty” is both perhaps the freakiest coming of age tale you’ll ever see and probably the 2nd best “guy telling a story in a cop’s office” movie ever made, trailing only “The Usual Suspects” (1995). It’s about two young boys (Matt O’Leary and Jeremy Sumpter) in Texas who are awoken one night by their dad (Bill Paxton) with some very important news. Dad says an angel has given him and his sons the job of destroying demons, so the family begins kidnapping people, bringing them back to the house, chopping them up with an ax named “Otis” and then burying them in the community rose garden.

I’m not kidding. That’s what the movie is about.

The younger boy (Sumpter) falls right in line with his father’s insanity but the elder (O’Leary) can’t accept it and finds himself locked in a battle with both his dad and his own boyish feelings of love, loyalty and pride. Told in flashback form to an FBI agent (Powers Boothe) who is hunting a serial killer, “Frailty” is an amazing fusion of a suspenseful horror thriller and a touching human tale of not only the normal father/son separation that happens during adolescence but also the awful dilemmas a child has to confront with a dysfunctional parent who has an all-consuming problem like alcoholism or drug abuse.

I’m not going to get into too much detail with “Frailty” because it’s one of those motion pictures you need to experience for yourself, and I’d encourage you to do so, but I will say that it is very smart, very emotional and the more you think about it, the more it will bother you in all the best ways.

Paxton does a great job as a director and reminds you of what the profession was like before it was overrun by people from the world of music videos. He has some strong imagery here but he zeroes in on the pacing and rhythm of his story and the work of his actors. Rather than blast you with a boringly imaginative surface that looks like umpteen other flicks and covers a hollow interior, Paxton draws the viewer in with a mix of plainspoken normality and a subtext of intrigue. And his acting here is almost the full flower of the potential he showed in “Aliens” (1986) to bring a surprisingly realistic dimension to the most outlandish of circumstances.

Not nearly bloody enough for gore hounds and a bit too bizarre for fans of traditional thrillers, “Frailty” is one of those films that both benefits and suffers from the modern Hollywood dynamic. I’m not sure something this genuinely odd would have been produced in years gone by, except in a much rawer and more exploitative form by filmmakers of low ambition and dubious talent. But it’s also the sort of compelling yet very quiet motion picture that gets lost in the ever rising media ocean. There’s so much product constantly entering the marketplace that no one can keep up with everything that’s new, let alone spend time things from the past no matter how rewarding they might be. There are people today who are fans of Bill Paxton who’ve never seen “Aliens” and if you can’t find time to watch what is universally acclaimed as one of the greatest sci-fi action flicks of all time, when are you going to bother with a little film you’ve never heard of?

As for this Throwdown? It’s a push. They are both eminently watchable, whether you’re a Paxton fan or not. Give ‘em a look, whether it’s the first time or the tenth…and let’s all just hope the Grim Reaper wasn’t really looking for Bill Pullman because that would suck even harder.

