CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The scene may have been scary for Charles City residents.

But two fire departments took on a house fire all in the name of training

The Charles City and Marble Rock Fire Departments took part in a controlled house fire training.

The house used belonged to the city and firefighters used it to learn how to protect exteriors, trees and run different lines.

One official says trainings like this help firefighters with their response time in case of real fire.

“This practice shows how our response time by being slowed down by 10 minutes a house can be into the basement in two hours, so our response time is very important that we get there soon as possible,” says Tim Laube, Captain of the Volunteer Charles City Fire Department.

EMT paramedics were on the scene to treat firefighters in case of an emergency.