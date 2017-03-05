Mower County crash injures one

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person was hurt after a car/semi collision in Mower County Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Cathleen Alyce Conger of Stewartville was driving south on Highway 63, crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of the semi trailer driven by 53-year-old Loren John Ecker of Alpha.

Conger suffered a non-life threatening injury. Ecker was not harmed.

The Mower and Olmsted county sheriff’s offices, Grand Meadow Ambulance and Stewartville Fire assisted at the scene of this accident, which happened around 7 pm Friday.