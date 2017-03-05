New Church For Sacred Heart

OSAGE, Iowa – Sacred Heart Church was dedicated back in 1887.

Many generations of families such as Leo Chisholm have been attending the church and share the memories that will soon end, after the new building is built.

“I was born here in 1930, so I’ve been baptized here, confirmed here, parents have been buried here, grandparents here. It’s a lot of sentimental value but you know you have to change sometimes,” says Chisholm, Building Committee Chair.

After several years of planning the building committee decided it was time to move forward due to renovations and the church not being handicap accessible.

“It’s a long process when we first started we were just going to do an elevator and then we needed a new boiler, a kitchen and then this and then that. So after the progress we found that it was cheaper to build a new church as it was to remodel the old church,” says Chisholm.

Father Ray Burkel is the pastor of the church and he preaches to over five hundred parishioners that have been supportive.

“There are people that are opposed to slowly change their mind when they see what we’re doing and even those that are in favor of it will find out how much they’re in favor of it when they see the final outcome because whenever you make something that’s different than what you have people don’t like change until they actually see what the change is,” says Burkel.

All items such as the pews, glass stain windows and other equipment will be moved over to the new building.

And fundraisers will be done to help them reach their goal.

“We are currently in the process of a capital campaign, we’re almost finished with the first part of it and we’ve raised about 4/5 of what we actually need.”