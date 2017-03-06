Austin Area Foundation offers Acorn Funds

AUSTIN, Minn. – It’s a way for people to give back to their community. The Austin Area Foundation is now offering Acorn Funds.

“We learn in school that mighty oaks start as a small little acorn, so really that is exactly what this fund is,” said Jeff Baldus, Executive Director of the Austin Area Foundation.

Starting a donor-advised fund requires a minimum of $5,000. The Acorn Fund allows people to start with as little as $1,000 and gives them five years to reach $5,000.

Then, part of that money is given to a non-profit organization that the donor chooses each year.