ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing alcohol from a neighbor gets a Byron man two years of probation.

37-year-old Christopher Eric Barnholdt was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court. He pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd degree burglary for stealing wine and beer from a neighbor’s refrigerator. The neighbor eventually put up a trail camera and caught Barnholdt in the act.

In addition to the probation, he must also pay $171.67 in restitution and perform 50 hours of community service.