Cerro Gordo County Conversation Board Gets a New Dew Drop Drill

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Cerro Gordo County Conversation Board is working to get more habitat established in Cerro Gordo County on both public and private property.

They recently got a new piece of equipment called the Dew Drop Drill. It’s available for rent and it’s small enough that you can control is using your ATV or small utility tractor.

The Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board wild life manager Josh Brandt said a lot of the equipment they’ve previously rented out to land owners is too big for the projects they’re doing. He said the drew drop drill does a good job evenly dispersing seeds on land.

“We’ve had a lot come in within the last few years that have been sized more around the range of a half an acre to five acres, so when you take the amount of seed that it takes to plant a half acre or five acres, it’s a pretty small amount,” said Brandt. “To try and put it in a 8 foot wide drill and disperse that evenly over that area is a really complicated task, so by getting a hold of the smaller equipment like the Dew Drop Drill, it’ll help do that more efficiently.”

The Dew Drop Drill will also be available for rent to establish small food plots designed to provide a food source throughout the winter months to a variety of wild life.