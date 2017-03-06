Clean up costs totaled for Worth County pipeline leak

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Emergency services have figured out what it cost them to clean up the pipeline leak in Worth County.

The County Auditor’s office has totaled up invoices from the eight different agencies involved and come up with $19,975.11. That includes $9,274.25 for the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, $5,991.04 for the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and $2,548.15 for the Worth County Engineer’s Office.cost

A bill will be submitted to Magellan Midstream Partners, which has promised to reimburse for all the expenses related to the clean up of over 47,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the late-January spill.