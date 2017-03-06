County Leaders say small tax increase is necessary

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa- Property taxes in Hancock County are going to go up 6% per $1,000 valuated property assessment as a way to help pay for several different projects. One of the biggest is a three year reconstruction project to County Road R-35, which connects Britt to Kanawha.

“I know the traffic on that road is quite heavy daily,” says Kay Allen, who drives to work from Kanwaha to Britt every day. “I wouldn’t mind paying a little bit extra, but I’m hesitating to say that taxes need to go up.”

County leaders say they see a slight raise in taxes every year.

“Part of the roof in the courthouse is dilapidated, we have a drainage project on our county farm and everyone knows how software goes up,” says County Board Member Sis Greiman.

She says the county does the best they can to not raise taxes, but these are items that are necessary for the county.

“When we ask staff to go through this they are very careful about what we spend our money on,” she said. “It’s just things that continue to go up in price that make us have to keep spending money; like software or infrastructure.”