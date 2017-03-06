Drugs seized reaches record high

ROCHESTER, Minn. – New numbers being released from the state of Minnesota are showing a sobering fact when it comes to the war against drugs.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they are seeing a record amount of drugs being seized by authorities around the state. To give you an idea on how much, back in 2009 the amount of meth brought in, in pounds, was 89. That number is now approaching 500 pounds in a year.

However, it’s not only meth that’s an issue. It seems prescription medication is also a big concern with more than 50,000 pills being taken just last year. Authorities say they will continue to educate people on the dangerous of these drugs but stress the data is alarming.