House fire in Rochester early Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responded to a house fire at 1605 10th Street NE early Monday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department got the call around 2:12 am and arrived on scene to find the exterior of the home near the front door on fire. Firefighters used a saw and a hoseline to dig the fire out of the wall and extinguish the flames. The fire did not get inside the home.

Damage from the flames, smoke and water and cutting the siding to get at the fire is estimated to be $10,000.

Five occupants were outside the home when firefighters arrived. No one was injured or required any medical treatment. The Fire Department found there was a working smoke detector in the home.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.