Indoor Tanning Risks

CHARLES CITY Iowa – Melanoma is the most common skin cancer in the United States and has changed the lives of many people.

But it’s not slowing business at Cedar River Tanning Salon in Charles City.

“Winter is over, then it’ll start to pick up during the day because normally we’ll have rushes which is the noon hour when everybody’s on lunch,” says Chelsea Severin, Tanning Salon Attendant at Cedar River Tanning Salon.

A study conducted at the University Of North Carolina shows that skin cancers linked to indoor tanning have cost the U.S. health care system more than 300 million dollars in medical costs in 2015.

And those impacted by it like Karen Crimmings know firsthand about the risk factors.

“I was using a tanning bed every day and guess what by the age of 42, I got melanoma removed from my back,” says Crimmings Chronic Disease prevention and Health Promotion Service Manager.

Tanning salons are doing their part to inform people about the risks and what to look out for.

“We have signs all over that talk about how to wear your eye wear and it talks about long-term effects and short-term effects,” says Severin.

Shelby Crane has been using tanning beds since high school and credits her teachers for giving her crucial information about tanning.

“In high school I just really talked to the person that worked there for the information I needed to know on the products I needed,” says Crane.

Karen says despite the risk of cancer, tanning beds is still a hot commodity for young teens.

“Unfortunately our culture tends to think that tanning makes you look healthy when in fact it’s very unhealthy for us. Until that changes people are still going to want to get that.”