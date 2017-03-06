Iowa to get millions to clean the air

DES MOINES, Iowa – State government is asking for suggestions on how to spend a multi-million dollar environmental settlement.

Volkswagen is expected to give Iowa $21 million over the next 10 years for projects that reduce the emission of nitrogen oxide. The money is in response to allegations the German car manufacturer violated the Clean Air Act between 2009 and 2016 by selling diesel fuel vehicles designed to cheat on federal emissions tests.

A website with information on the settlement and to collect input on how the money should be used can be found by clicking here.

“The settlement provides for an array of eligible projects that could benefit Iowa,” says Governor Terry Branstad. “We are asking Iowans for their input on the types of projects they believe will achieve the greatest long-term impact.”

Comments will be accepted until April 14.

“This funding has the potential to significantly and positively impact air quality in Iowa,” says Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds. “We look forward to hearing Iowans’ creative ideas to improve our air quality.”