Local Students Plan for the Future

LAKE MILLS, Iowa- It can be difficult for students to know what they want to do after high school. Some choose college while others go straight to work. Lake Mills Community School teamed with local businesses for their career planning event Monday to talk with kids about their futures.

Mason White, 10th grader at LMCS, said he wanted to attend the event to learn about area businesses.

“I don’t know what I want to do in life, so I came here to look around and see if I could get some insight,” said White. “I read somewhere that like 70% of the people in our country don’t like their jobs, I’m determined not to be in that percent.”

White said he doesn’t want to work in the medical field but is interested in game design and technology.

“I’m curious about like where they work, the environment. I know I wouldn’t pass under the strict bosses and stuff like that,” said White. “I might want to look for a little more relaxed atmosphere.”

White checked out the Next Generation Technologies booth and found out their business looks for in employees.

“The main thing is just being on time, look professional, be professional, we are a professional company, and be willing to learn,” said Next Generation Technologies help desk manager Aaron Olson. “Over the course of my four years, I’ve learned so much from day one to now, I mean something new is popping up every day.”