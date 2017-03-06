Mason City church suing railroad company over property dispute

MASON CITY, Iowa – A local church is suing a railroad company over a property dispute.

Christian Fellowship Church filed the lawsuit against Iowa Traction Railway Company in Cerro Gordo County. It accuses the railroad of building tracks on real estate the church owns in the Mason City Industrial Park. The company allegedly put in the rail line after an unsuccessful attempt to purchase the property.

The lawsuit charges Iowa Traction Railway with “malicious conduct” and “an absolute disregard for the property rights” of The Christian Fellowship.

In its response filed with the court, the railroad company flatly denies or challenges virtually every contention of the church and claims that the boundary between church property and railroad property is in dispute. It further argues the church’s lawsuit is in violation of federal law, including the Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act and the Federal Railroad Safety Act.

A trial date in this case has not been set.