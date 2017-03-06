NIACC Stakeholder Listening Sessions

MASON CITY, Iowa – A local community college is developing a new strategy for the future and your input could help.

North Iowa Area Community College is in the planning process of its five-year strategic plan.

Some of the key items include focusing on student success and improving educational resources and partnerships.

Steve Schulz, the president of the college says the goal this year is to get the community more involved.

“You know in any business you can get a little bit isolated sometimes and you start to think exactly what the people need but often times we forget to ask, so this is a process what we want to go and ask our communities throughout this nine county area what their thoughts are about our service to the region,” says Shulz.

If you would like to attend the listening sessions the information is listed below:

Manly/Northwood Tuesday, March 7 4:30 p.m. Northwood Elementary School Media Room

Mason City/Clear Lake Thursday, March 9 5:00 p.m. Area Education Agency 267 (AEA) (Mason City Municipal Airport, Suite B)

Charles City/Rockford/Nora Springs/Greene Monday, March 20 4:30 p.m. NIACC Charles City Center

Garner/West Hancock/Belmond Monday, March 27 4:30 p.m. NIACC Garner Center

Osage/St. Ansgar Tuesday, March 28 4:00 or 4:30 p.m. Osage Public Library NIACC Room

Lake Mills/Forest City Tuesday, April 4 5:00 p.m. Lake Mills High School NIACC Room