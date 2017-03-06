Oil companies propose changes to RFS

KIMT News 3- Large fuel companies are proposing changes be made to the nearly decade old Renewable Fuel Standard, but one local biorefinery says that will create chaos.

Those with Poet Bio-Refining in Hanlontown say the standard works well as it is now and should not be changed. The proposal would increase the number of companies that are allowed to mix biofuels, something those at Poet fear could hurt local fuel stations by creating more work.

“With the amount of tracking and paper work it’s a real challenge for someone like an independent fuel station to take on that role,” says Kelly Hansen, the General Manager of Poet Biorefining. “They just aren’t staffed for that.”

Hansen believes the Trump Administration is in favor of using cleaner fuels and doesn’t believe these changes will be made.