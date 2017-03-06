Rochester band and choir director to retire

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Chuck Blattner
Chuck Blattner

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The long-time director of the Rochester Concert Band and Choir is retiring.

Chuck Blattner notified ensemble members and music program supporters that he was stepping down in a letter.  “Twenty-five years is a good long time, and directors (like me) that are “having a blast” do need to stop hogging the podium at some point and let someone else have a turn,” he wrote.

Music program General Manager Steven Schmidt says he is naming Blattner as “Conductor Emeritus” and is working on plans to honor him for all he has done over the last quarter century for music and music lovers in Rochester.

