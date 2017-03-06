Rochester man sentenced for child porn possession

Related Coverage Rochester man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a short jail spell and probation for a man caught with child pornography on his cell phone.

39-year-old John Bronson Rosales of Rochester was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to 20 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community service and successfully complete a sex offender education/treatment program.

Rosales pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing pornographic work on an electronic device. He was arrested in September 2016 after an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension into a Twitter user in the state who had uploaded files containing child porn.