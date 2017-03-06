Special election in Mason City Tuesday

MASON CITY, Iowa – Residents in Mason City will have the chance to get out Tuesday and have their voices heard in a special election.

Voters will be voting on whether or not to approve a levy which could raise taxes up to 67 and a half cents per $1,000 of evaluated property assessment. The money would go toward a capital improvement fund to be spent on items like city vehicles, bulletproof vests or fire department equipment.

You are able to vote absentee in this election, however interest in that seems to be down.

“We are just under 200 absentee request at this time,” Cerro Gordo County Auditor Ken Kline said. “In December and back in September for the other special elections for Mason City we had a total of about 600, 600 plus absentee voters, so the absentee voting for this election seems to be down.”

There are seven different polling locations open tomorrow and you can head to any of them and vote. They are Highland Golf Course Clubhouse, Grace Evangelical Free Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Covenant Church, Rolling Acres CR Church, Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus) and Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.