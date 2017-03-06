Storm Damage in Clarks Grove

CLARKS GROVE, Minn.- The storm hit hard in Clarks Grove tonight and emergency crews were even going door to door making sure everyone was alright.”

A little before 6 tonight emergency crews were called to the CFS grain elevator. Those on scene tell us high winds caused significant damage to the building.

Several power lines are also down in the area leaving many without electricity. A few buildings suffered wind damage and trees are uprooted.

With this kind of severe weather Freeborn County’s Sheriff Kurt Freitag wants to remind people the importance of taking cover.

“It’s still kind of a dangerous situation with some of the power lines that are down,” said Freitag. “We don’t want someone driving into them or walking across the yard and stepping on something that’s a wire that’s down. Just avoid coming to town for right now.”

Thankfully there are no injuries reported and emergency crews say they will also be looking for damage in Geneva later tonight.