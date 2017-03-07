Attempted armed robbery in Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies were called to the Subway on 215 Highway Street West in Dodge Center at around 8:18 pm Monday. Two employees told them a man with a handgun had tried to rob them, then ran away. A perimeter was established and a search involving a Kasson Police K9 was conducted. The dog led law enforcement to an area several blocks from the scene of the crime where investigators say they think the suspect may have gotten into a vehicle.

The armed robber remains at large. He is described as having a small build. His face was covered and he was wearing gloves, dark pants, a dark hoodie and dark colored tennis shoes with white soles.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entered the Subway through a rear door. Employees say he pointed the gun at them and demanded they open the safe. He allegedly told one employee if she didn’t open the safe, he would shoot her co-worker and began counting down from 10.

That’s when two male customers entered the Subway and the robber ran out the back door without taking anything.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect did leave behind an empty Adidas bag that smelled of cologne. It is being sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Investigators are also contacting other stores in Dodge Center to check their surveillance video.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Investigations.