City Council to vote Wednesday on downtown hotel project

MASON CITY, Iowa – Plans for a downtown hotel have new life with one old and one new company vying for the project.

The Mason City City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on a new negotiation and development agreement with either Gatehouse Capital or G8 Development. Those two businesses submitted their qualifications by the March 1 deadline and there will be a staff presentation and council discussion on their proposals.

Hopes for a hotel as a major element in a $36.2 million downtown revitalization plan were dimmed when G8 Development and San Diego developer Philip Chodur failed to break ground on the project by a final deadline. In a letter to Mason City’s mayor and city council, however, City Administrator Brent Trout says Chodur has secured a funding commitment letter from Live Oak Bank for the loan needed to build the hotel.

Wednesday’s meeting will start at 7 pm in City Hall.