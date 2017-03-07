City Council to vote Wednesday on downtown hotel project

By Published:

MASON CITY, Iowa – Plans for a downtown hotel have new life with one old and one new company vying for the project.

The Mason City City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on a new negotiation and development agreement with either Gatehouse Capital or G8 Development.  Those two businesses submitted their qualifications by the March 1 deadline and there will be a staff presentation and council discussion on their proposals.

Hopes for a hotel as a major element in a $36.2 million downtown revitalization plan were dimmed when G8 Development and San Diego developer Philip Chodur failed to break ground on the project by a final deadline.  In a letter to Mason City’s mayor and city council, however, City Administrator Brent Trout says Chodur has secured a funding commitment letter from Live Oak Bank for the loan needed to build the hotel.

Wednesday’s meeting will start at 7 pm in City Hall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s