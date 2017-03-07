Clear Lake teen sentenced for sex crime

By Published:

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teenager is going to prison after pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a child.

17-year-old Alejandro Javier Kreitlow of Clear Lake was arrested on November 18, 2016 and charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts.  He was accused of committing the crimes on a child under the age of 12 in Clear Lake during October 2016.

Kreitlow reached a plea deal with the prosecution where the sex abuse charge was dismissed and on Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court, he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release.

