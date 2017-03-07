Company blames third party dig for Worth County pipeline leak

By Published: Updated:

TULSA, Oklahoma – Magellan Midstream Partners says the pipeline leak in Worth County that spilled thousands of gallons of diesel fuel was caused by excavation work.

It blames the damage to the pipeline on an unidentified party digging in the ground without dialing 811 to check with Iowa One Call on the location of any underground service lines.

The leak on January 25 released 1,115 barrels of diesel fuel.

“Excavation poses an immense risk to buried utilities such as high voltage electrical, natural gas, and liquid petroleum lines,” says Thomas L. Byers, Government and Media Affairs Manager for Magellan.  “Failure to utilize the Iowa 811 One Call system can result in significant and unnecessary losses to human life, the environment, and public or private property.”

Iowa law requires calling 811 to locate underground utilities before excavation can begin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s