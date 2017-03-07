Company blames third party dig for Worth County pipeline leak

Related Coverage UPDATE: Company says pipeline leak in North Iowa is contained

TULSA, Oklahoma – Magellan Midstream Partners says the pipeline leak in Worth County that spilled thousands of gallons of diesel fuel was caused by excavation work.

It blames the damage to the pipeline on an unidentified party digging in the ground without dialing 811 to check with Iowa One Call on the location of any underground service lines.

The leak on January 25 released 1,115 barrels of diesel fuel.

“Excavation poses an immense risk to buried utilities such as high voltage electrical, natural gas, and liquid petroleum lines,” says Thomas L. Byers, Government and Media Affairs Manager for Magellan. “Failure to utilize the Iowa 811 One Call system can result in significant and unnecessary losses to human life, the environment, and public or private property.”

Iowa law requires calling 811 to locate underground utilities before excavation can begin.