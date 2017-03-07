Downtown Revitalization program

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to city leaders downtown businesses are looking for help with revitalization money like the city has done for the north and south edges of town.

The city started the corridor revitalization program several years back as a way to help folks make facade or interior designs. The council voted on Tuesday unanimously approving the program for the downtown buildings. The hope is to help bring up property value of the downtown area.

“This is a wonderful example of how staff and the council body can leverage your money and increase valuations in a town,” Mayor Eric Bookmeyer.

The east and west sides of town are not part of the program.