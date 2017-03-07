Drug arrest in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man has been charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

33-year-old Dustin John Severson of Fort Atkinson was arrested Monday in Oelwein. He’s accused of selling a gram of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions between January 26 and March 1. Both instances allegedly happened at Severson’s home.

He was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on $25,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and further charges are pending.