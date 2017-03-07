EpiPens for Emergencies

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- An emergency could happen at anytime, especially for those with severe allergies.

The Charles City Community School District is becoming more equipped to respond to an emergency with EpiPens on hand.

Karen Landers, nurse for the Charles City Community School District, said maker of the EpiPen, Mylan, donated four lockers, one for each school building. In each locker, there’s either two packs of the EpiPen or EpiPen Jr.

“Having the stocked EpiPens will allow us to treat those emergency situations or maybe they left it at home,” said Landers.

At the beginning of the school year, all staff gets trained on signs and symptoms of anaphylactic shock and how to give an EpiPen if needed. Landers said with a new policy going into affect next year, it won’t just be staff getting trained.

“We’re going to teach all the 8th graders about the signs and symptoms of anaphylactic shock, allergies, and how to give an EpiPen,” said Landers.

Missy Freund of Charles City has a daughter in 2nd grade at Washington Elementary that is allergic to all nuts. She said having EpiPens available for an emergency is important for everyone.

“Whether it’s for a visitor or a child who didn’t know they had an allergy, you know that could always be a possibility,” said Freund. “Maybe they’re exposed to a new food at school and have an allergic reaction.”

Freund said thankfully they haven’t had to use an EpiPen before but still carries them everywhere, but she said having them stocked at school could still help someone like her daughter.

“I’ve heard stories that where the first dose doesn’t do it and they have to administer another dose,” said Freund. “That could also be an instance where having another EpiPen on hand could be beneficial.”

The district is implementing a Life Threatening Allergy policy that takes effect July 1st. Lincoln and Washington schools will have a peanut ban. Middle school students are preferred not to bring peanuts to school while they learn about allergies. The policy doesn’t address high school restrictions to nuts.