Golden Apple: Garrett Patterson

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Garrett Patterson is in his first year of teaching math to students at Lake Mills High School and is already changing how students view math.

“I’m not like the best at math, but he always comes up with ways to help because like you he said not everyone is the same,” says Laura Knudtson, Student and Basketball Player.

Mr. Garrett has had a passion for math since he was in high school which is why he decided to teach.

“I got into high school math because it was always my favorite subject and I really like working with kids and just the relationship that you build with him,” says Patterson.

But his lessons aren’t contained to the classroom as he also coaches the girls’ basketball team.

“I know like for sure that I would not have played at the level of basketball this year if I wouldn’t have had him as a coach. He was just always the one that would correct us and help us,” says Kate Groe, Basketball Player.

As for Garrett, he says his goal is to pass on the great lessons and experiences he had to the younger generation.

“So seeing the kids during the school day and also after to work with them and encourage them to build those traits and the extracurricular is a big deal.”