Lake Mills man sentenced for sexual abuse

By Published:
Leslie Myers

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is going to prison for sexually abusing a young girl.

40-year-old Leslie Thomas Myers was sentenced Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court to 25 years behind bars.  He pleaded guilty in January to one count of 2nd degree sex abuse for an incident that happened in August 2011 at the mobile home park with Myers lived.  In exchange, five other counts of 2nd and 3rd degree sexual abuse were dismissed.

Myers pleaded guilty to committing a sex act on a girl under the age of 13.  A second alleged victim was an adult woman Myers was accused of having sex with against her will.

