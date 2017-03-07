Lawsuit filed in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A lawsuit has been filed in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision on November 22, 2014.

On that day in Mason City, the truck driven by Victor Rivera hit the motorcycle driven by Jefferson Davis Sr. Davis was killed and his passenger, Nicole Sharaff, suffered serious injuries.

Rivera drove away from the scene and was later arrested. He was eventually charged with homicide by vehicle, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. River will have to serve at least 75% of his sentence before the possibility of parole.

Sharaff is now suing Willow Run Lounge in Mason City, accusing them of serving the alcohol to Rivera that caused the intoxication which ultimately led to the deadly crash. Sharaff claims Willow Run Lounge is liable for her injuries because it should have known Rivera was or would become drunk. She is seeking damages for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering and loss of full mind and body.