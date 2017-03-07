Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, March 7th

By Published: Updated:

 

HS BB

Carroll Kuemper 51, GHV 31

Goodhue 59, Randolph 43

Beth. Academy 67, Southland 60
HS GB

NRHEG 58, BEA 39
JC WB

NIACC 56, Iowa Central 51
JC MB

Kirkwood 77, NIACC 71

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s