Local Superintendents Attend National Conference on Education

MASON CITY, Iowa- Educators from across the country attended the National Conference on Education in New Orleans last week.

Charles City Community School District superintendent Dr. Dan Cox attended the event. He said there were around 3,000 education leaders at the conference.

Cox said it was an opportunity to meet superintendents from all over and participate in learning sessions covering topics such as leadership and education in the digital age.

At the conference, Cox was recognized for being one of 40 superintendents that completed a national superintendent certification program.

“We also each had to complete a capstone project, something meaningful in our district,” said Cox. “For example, in Charles City, I did a strategic plan for the school district that was adopted a month ago, and each person had to identify what was meaningful in their own district to work on.”

Cox said other local superintendents from southern Minnesota participated as well, including administrators from the Rochester and Pine Island school districts.