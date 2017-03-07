Man gets jail time in Mitchell County sex abuse case

OSAGE, Iowa – A Wisconsin man accused of sexual assault in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty.

55-year-old Scott Robert Thompson of Mondovi, WI was sentence Tuesday to 104 days in jail and two years of probation after being convicted of simple assault and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material.

Thompson, the owner and operator of My Town Pictures in Osage, was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly sexually abusing a 17-year-old actress who was starring in one of his film productions. Authorities say the incident happened in Osage on August 6, 2015.

Thompson was originally charged with assault to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor, but reached a plea deal where that was dropped to simple misdemeanor assault.

As part of his sentence, Thompson must also register as a sex offender with the state of Iowa.

The Osage Police Department was assisted in this investigation by police in Mason City and Cedar Rapids, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the county attorney’s offices in Mitchell and Floyd counties.