One hurt in Mower County collision

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle accident hurt one person Monday in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 6:22 pm on Highway 56 when the southbound SUV driven by 33-year-old Manuela Dominga Vargas collided with the southbound car driven by Peter Thomas Torkelson. Both drivers are from Adams.

Vargas suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury. Torkelson was unharmed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Adams Police Department and the fire departments from Adams and Rose Creek assisted as the scene of the crash, which occurred south of Rose Creek.