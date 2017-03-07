Re-purposing Historic Egloff House

MASON CITY, Iowa- The historic Egloff House is in its new home and those remodeling the house are coming up with plans for its new purpose.

Those heading the project say there is a lot of work left to do, but would eventually like to see young professionals renting the house for short stays in Mason City.

“We know from Mercy, we know from Mason City Clinic and we know from other employers that they have a difficult time recruiting medical students or college interns to North Iowa,” said Robin Anderson, Community Benefit Mason City Board Member. “Unless they have friends or family that they can arrange housing with there really isn’t anything like that available.”

Anderson says they hope to complete the Egloff renovations by the end of the year.