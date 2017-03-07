Sign breathes new life into park

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After telling the public of upcoming events for three plus decades, a well-known sign in the area is calling it quits.

You may have noticed but there is a digital sign now standing near Broadway Avenue in Rochester, showcasing events for Graham Park. The previous sign had run its course, according to park leaders, and was even rusting in spots. The new board costs over $100,000 but we are told the money to pay for it will be paid back in just a few years from ad space alone. This also means good news for taxpayers because the sign will have the park use less county tax levy money to operate.