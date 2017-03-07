Storm Damage Cleanup

RUDD, Iowa – The thunderstorm that passed through our area brought along strong winds, downing tree limbs and knocking out power to local communities.

Swanson Electric Company started receiving phone calls from residents in Rudd around 8 p.m. concerning power outages.

Tree limbs located near Depot Street in Rudd were downed by heavy rains which caused them to land on nearby power lines.

Dustin Hofler, owner of Swanson Electric shared a word of advice for anyone whose property was damaged in the storm.

“The first thing you want to do is take pictures of the damage even though we get there and get them back energized it’s good to take pictures, so that there’s credibility of the damage done and the work done.”

He says as soon as you have documented the damage be sure to send them to your insurance company.