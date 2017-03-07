Storm damage in Clarks Grove

CLARKS GROVE, Minn.- One of the hardest hit towns for storm damage in our area is Clarks Grove. The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down there and now residents are coming together to pick up the pieces.

“It all happened so fast,” said Diane Moore of Clarks Grove. “I thought to myself it’s time to go to the basement so I headed down there and I didn’t even get all the way down before it was over and done with. That’s how fast it happened.”

Now residents are taking out their chainsaws, garbage bags and rakes as the clean-up process begins.

“The community has come together,” said Moore. “All of Freeborn County too and all the people out here volunteering and helping out. The people helping out means the world to us.”

A cherished flag pole was also impacted by the high winds.

“What’s kind of remarkable is if you go to Bob Hanson Park the 30 foot flag pole is bent at a 45 degree angle,” said Sheriff Kurt Freitag, Freeborn County. ”The flag is still there, but it just shows you the intensity of the wind to bend the pole.”

For those who live here there’s a long road ahead.

“One thing I like to remind people is when we have storms like this don’t come into town especially at night because you can’t see anything,” said Freitag.

They were able to restore power in the town a little after midnight.