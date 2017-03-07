Survey find over 4,000 untested rape kits in Iowa

Related Coverage 3,400 rape kits untested in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Attorney General’s Office says there are over 4,200 untested rape kits across the state.

That finding comes from a yearlong survey of city and county law enforcement by the Crime Victim Assistance Division. Mandated by state legislation passed in 2016 and supported by a $3 million federal grant, the survey is part of a nationwide effort to address a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.

According to the survey:

There are 4,265 untested sexual assault kits in Iowa.

168 of 387, or 43%, of Iowa’s law enforcement agencies are storing untested kits.

Nine police departments, generally serving the most populated cities, account for 63% of the untested kits.

No Iowa hospitals report storing untested kits.

The top reasons departments did not submit kits for testing: The victim did not wish to file charges (19%); law enforcement doubted the truthfulness of the accusation (15%); or the victim did not cooperate (12%).

502 kits are being stored in cases where the statute of limitations expired prior to January 1, 2016.

Several agencies indicated they had destroyed kits due to a misunderstanding of the legal requirements for kit retention.

“Our law enforcement partners across the state are working with us to help us get a handle on this issue,” says Attorney General Tom Miller, “with a goal of bringing offenders to justice while supporting and empowering Iowa’s sexual assault survivors.”

