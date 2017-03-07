Windy Weather and Driving

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Wind, winds go away.

Checking in with truck drivers at Pilot Travel Center in Clear Lake, travel has been a bit difficult.

“If I don’t have much weight I’m rocking back and forth like a boat on the ocean,” Tim Cole said.

That’s the best way they could describe how work has been out on the open road. One driver says he had to pull over due to the strong winds Monday night. Drivers described having to hold on tight to the steering wheel and praying they have plenty of weight in their trailer to hold them down.

“Wind can blow out your trailer they can send you off the road, you have to be very careful when it’s windy,” Jose Sanchez said.

Winds topped off at 40 miles per hour according to KIMT Meteorologists Monday.

Strong winds are expected to continue into Wednesday morning.