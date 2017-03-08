‘A Day Without A Woman’ in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa- Women gathered in Central Park in Mason City Wednesday to participate in a “Day Without a Women” national strike.

Many of the women at the strike took the day off work, avoided shopping and wore red to raise awareness as part of the International Women’s Day.

Organizer Tahmyrah Lytel said the goal is to be brave and stand up for women’s rights and equality.

“We’re also standing here for the women that can’t be here,” said Lytel. “The women who have full time jobs, who have families that they have to provide for, or women that are teachers that feel like they shouldn’t miss out on a day of school.”

Lytel said it’s important to fight for human rights. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how important it is that women maintain their reproductive rights, that Planned Parenthood is well funded so women can get breast cancer screens and STI treatment.”