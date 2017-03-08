Accused killer charged with fighting in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused double murderer is now facing another charge after a disturbance at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Authorities say there was a fight on March 4 between Peter Veal of Lake Mills and Montez Guise of Mason City. Corrections officers were able to break up the fight and no one was injured. Both Veal and Guise are now in lockdown at the jail, which means they only get out of their cells one hour out of every 24.

Veal is being charged with disorderly conduct.

Veal is awaiting transfer to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center after being found not competent to stand trial for the killings of Melinda Kavars and Caleb Christensen.

Guise is in jail awaiting sentencing for 2nd degree burglary for an incident on December 31 where authorities say he kicked in the door of a home. He has pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced on March 20.