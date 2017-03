MASON CITY, Iowa – Half of the duo accused of musical misappropriation is pleading not guilty.

69-year-old Keith Eugene Riser and 28-year-old Donyale Marie Jones, both from Mason City, are facing charges of 2nd degree theft for allegedly stealing a saxophone from a school bus stop on February 2.

Riser has entered a not guilty plea and is set to stand trial on May 9. Jones has not yet entered a plea.

The two were arrested after allegedly trying to sell the instrument at a Mason City music store.