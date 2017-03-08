Iowa Lawmakers Consider Changes in Workers’ Compensation

MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawmakers in Iowa are considering a bill that would change the state’s workers compensation system.

Committees in the House and Senate approved the workers’ compensation bill on Thursday.

The bill would cut compensation off at age 67 for fully disabled people and change coverage for injuries tied with a pre-existing condition.

Chris McCurdy of Kensett said he injured his foot on the job and received workers compensation only after years of a legal battle. He said the changes could cause workers like him.

“It may not be covered then i’m going to be footing the bill for myself,” said “Which is not fair, it’s not right to do to a normal working human-being.”

The House and Senate are expected to vote on the bill soon.