Changes to voting could come to Iowa

KIMT News 3 – When it comes to voting – there could be changes coming your way.

The bill has many provisions but one that has many debating requires the voter to have an Iowa photo I.D. like a driver’s license.

Secretary of State Paul Pate plans to issue new voter I.D. cards which would require you to have Iowa identification.

Many who oppose the bill say it impedes the voting rights of the elderly, minorities and the disabled because they are less likely to have a driver’s license and will find it difficult to figure out they need to use the new voter registration card Pate’s office plans to issue.

Others say it will secure certain parts of the voting process.

Cerro Gordo county auditor Ken Kline thinks there is another part of the voting process that needs to be corrected. He says, “They have failed to secure the least secure part of our election process, which is the mailed out absentee ballot. So the problem with those was always that a voter could avoid showing a photo ID at the polls simply by going up and signing a request form and mailing it to the county auditor.”

Other provisions of the bill include standardizing poll closure times to 8 p.m. and clarifying that voters can be challenged at the poll if they don’t resemble the photo on their identification card.