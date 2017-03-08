Combating the ‘mental health crisis’ impacting emergency medical service providers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency medical service (EMS) providers, like paramedics, often work in traumatic and stressful environments. Recently, there’s been an increased awareness of the toll aspects of this line of work can take on someone’s mental health.

An effort is underway to make sure the standard of healthcare EMS providers receive is as strong as the care they provide to patients, especially when it comes to mental health. Minnesota State Senators have introduced a bi-partisan bill that would categorize Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as an occupational disease, therefore allowing EMS providers to file PTSD under workers’ compensation.

Local paramedic and the Ambulance Director of Dodge Center Ambulance, Jared Oscarson says the proposed legislation is an important first step in combating the “mental health crisis” in the EMS field.

“One of the big things we need to do with this legislation and this awareness is we need to front load this. We need to make sure that we’re screening people appropriately to get them into the field, we need to make sure that we’re offering them the tools to be successful throughout their career,” he explains.

But Oscarson knows it’s going to take a change of culture within the industry itself to eliminate stigmas that can prevent providers from seeking help.

“A lot of providers will harbor those feelings, there’s not an outlet, the culture has been, “this is your job, this is what you signed up for; keep going.” Now we have to change that culture to where someone asking for help has the opportunity to get that help.”

There is concern that this type of legislation could increase workers’ compensation insurance costs and even lead to the loss of EMS providers from the workforce.

State Sen. Dan Schoen who introduced the bill was a paramedic for 5 years.