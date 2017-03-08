MASON CITY, Iowa – At 9:30 at night on March 2nd Paige Lohmann knew her contractions were becoming serious, but come an hour and a half later, while riding in an ambulance she knew getting to a hospital wasn’t an option.

Lohmann realized her labor was not going as planned.

“I was just shocked by how fast everything was going, I was nervous, scared,” Lohmann said.

Driving from Greene, she and her boyfriend Logan Martzahn rushed to get her to a hospital, but baby Weston wasn’t about to wait. So Martzahn called 9-1-1.

“I was shocked, don’t know if I was ready but I was excited,” Martzahn said.

That’s when Neil Maki showed up, a paramedic with the Mason City Fire Department. He met them in an ambulance in hopes of making it to the hospital.

“When she told me that it was coming, that’s when I knew it was coming,” Maki said.

Maki and Lohmann made a split decision. They pulled into the Cabin Coffee parking lot in Mason City and the baby came minutes later.

“I was definitely nervous, I tried not to show her that because I need her to feel comfortable too,” Lohmann said.

“I wasn’t too worried, I knew, I figured they’ve done that plenty of times but,” Lohmann said with a smile.

That’s the best part. Maki had never done this before even so, baby Weston arrived. While the new parents are glowing being new parents, Maki is still grinning know he experienced a ride he’ll never forget.

“It’s nice to be on a call that’s exciting rather than some of the other ones that aren’t so good for us, makes you feel like that’s why you’re doing what you’re doing,” Maki said.

Little Weston is doing great and this is Mason City Fire Department’s fourth time delivering a baby in an ambulance.